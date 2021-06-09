RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

RBB stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $24.86.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

