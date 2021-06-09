Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Announces — Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) announced a — dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:TLK opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

