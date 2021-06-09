Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Announces — Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) announced a — dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:TLK opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Dividend History for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

