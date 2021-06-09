Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 20,004 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $321,264.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,714,685.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

