Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.58.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
