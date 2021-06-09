Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $140,545.80 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $256.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 442.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.