Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NYSE:EOD opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

