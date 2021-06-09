ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,376 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $765.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

