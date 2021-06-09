Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $1,357,155. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

