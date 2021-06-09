Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACTG stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

