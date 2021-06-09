Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.77

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

MBPFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

