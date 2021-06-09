CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

CCMP opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -91.47 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

