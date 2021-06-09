Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Trading 200% Higher

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) shares traded up 200% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,363% from the average session volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

