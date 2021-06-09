Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.