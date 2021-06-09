Pepe Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $5.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

