Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.94 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFT. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

SFT opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $708.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

