Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CCOI opened at $75.61 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.39 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $184,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,332 shares of company stock worth $1,394,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

