ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $406,150.43 and approximately $39,714.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,311,245 coins and its circulating supply is 28,031,911 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

