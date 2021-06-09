Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of VBFC opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $62.10.
Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.
Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile
Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.