The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.