Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

