Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 7,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 616,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

