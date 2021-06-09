Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.21

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.21 and last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

