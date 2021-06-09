33,047 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

