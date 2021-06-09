Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.20

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.20 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 9472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$415.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

