New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.46

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 4974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

