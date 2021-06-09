Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,539 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

