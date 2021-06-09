Fiera Capital Corp Sells 77,121 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,121 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

