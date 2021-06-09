Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,946 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

