Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $100,000 in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,165,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,637,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,938,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $458,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tastemaker Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 115,183 shares of company stock worth $1,169,834 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

