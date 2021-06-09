Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000.

Shares of HERAU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

