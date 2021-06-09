Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $116,000 in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOAU. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,755,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOAU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

