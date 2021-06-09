Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.58

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 29652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.65.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

