Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $325,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 281.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 80,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 36.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

