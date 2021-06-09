Critical Survey: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 24.37 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -13.17 Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

Ouster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velodyne Lidar and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50 Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.51%. Ouster has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Ouster.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35% Ouster N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ouster beats Velodyne Lidar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.