IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $88,529,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,283,000 after buying an additional 918,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of INFO opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

