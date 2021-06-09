Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,947 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 51.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 340,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,066,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $210.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.