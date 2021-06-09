Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,370 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

