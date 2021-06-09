Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,973 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.34% of Seabridge Gold worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SA opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

