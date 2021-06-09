Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.00

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 91116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 450.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

