NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.95

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 10273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.14.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

