A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.16

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 142326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMKBY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.