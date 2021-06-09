Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.44

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 17234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.937 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

