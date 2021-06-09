ABM Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,557 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,783% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

