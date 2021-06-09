Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $18,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at $477,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26.

DAIO opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41. Data I/O Co. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Data I/O by 28.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 78.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.