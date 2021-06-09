Traders Buy Large Volume of South Jersey Industries Call Options (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,661% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

