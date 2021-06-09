Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead Sells 902 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Byron Wayne Milstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 294 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $13,632.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $14,589.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

