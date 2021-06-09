Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $175.75 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $175.55 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.