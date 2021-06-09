Synovus Financial Corp Sells 956 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

