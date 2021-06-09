Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Position Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

