Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

